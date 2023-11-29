Wednesday, November 29, 2023 – President William Ruto has reacted to the High Court ruling which declared the Housing Levy as unconstitutional.

Speaking during the 5th Congress of the International Trade Union Confederation – Africa held in Nairobi, Ruto revealed that the government is planning to make readjustments to its policies after the High Court declared certain provisions of the Finance Act, 2023 including the Housing Levy unconstitutional.

According to Ruto, the government would respect the court’s ruling. However, he maintained the housing program is important for the country’s long-term aspirations including job creation.

“I know the court has said we should go and readjust the law to make it aligned appropriately, that, we are going to do,” Ruto noted in his statement.

While addressing the delegation, Ruto refuted claims that the housing project was mainly aimed at benefitting the government and not Kenyans as intended.

“I want to report to you, in the last 8 months we have created 120,000 jobs from our housing plan,” Ruto stated.

This High Court yesterday declared some parts of the controversial Final Act, 2023 unconstitutional.

In line with the ruling, a 3-judge bench comprising Justices David Majanja, Christine Meoli, and Lawrence Mugambi ordered the government to cease effecting Housing Levy deductions holding it contravenes the Constitution.

“The levy against persons in formal employment to the exclusion of other non-formal income earners without justification is discriminatory, irrational, arbitrary, and against the constitution,” Justice David Majanja ruled.

However, hours later, the same court granted stay orders requested by the government, allowing the government to retain Housing Levy funds for 45 days.

