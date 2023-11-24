Friday, November 24, 2023 – Rarieda Member of Parliament, Otiende Amollo, has accused President William Ruto of sidelining the Luo Nyanza region in the ongoing tenders for the maintenance of roads.

The Ministry of Roads on Friday published names of roads to be maintained and roads in the Luo Nyanza region were conspicuously missing from the list.

Most of the counties that will experience massive road maintenance are those that are in Ruto’s political strongholds.

In reaction to the list, Amollo said it is bad for President William Ruto and his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, to sideline Luo Nyanza in the ongoing roads maintenance programme.’

Amollo said Luo Nyanza residents pay taxes like other Kenyans and they should not be sidelined.

“What an outrage! The idiotic politics of partisan shareholders & national taxpayers!,” Amollo wrote on his X platform.

The Kenyan DAILY POST