Thursday, November 23, 2023 – Fresh details have emerged over how President William Ruto is fast losing popularity in the Mt Kenya region barely a year after he was elected into office.

Ruto used the hustler narrative to win last year’s presidential election after beating former Prime Minister Raila Odinga who was the opposition candidate.

A spot check by one of the local dailies showed that in the Mt Kenya region, Ruto is losing popularity very fast due to his lies and unfulfilled promises.

For example in Muranga County, candidates who had expressed interest in the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) slots in the upcoming grassroots elections have reduced from 2800 to 500

Officials blamed the high cost of living and the government’s inability to keep its promises for the lack of member enthusiasm in serving the ruling party.

“Hustlers who had great hopes that the administration would switch from a trickle-down to a bottom-up government model largely voted in favor of the government.

‘However, this hasn’t been the situation,” one of the officials told a local daily.

The Kenyan DAILY POST