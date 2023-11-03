Friday November 3, 2023 – President William Ruto has been on the receiving end lately for making more foreign trips than any other Kenyan President.

In a span of one year, Ruto has made over 39 trips abroad which is a record, considering what his predecessor made.

But according to sources, Ruto and senior Government officials make foreign trips just to make money.

This is after it emerged that the Government, using taxpayers’ money, pays top Government officials six figures per day as allowances.

In a news report, NTV revealed that the Government pays the president, his deputy, and other top officials more than KSh 150,000 in daily subsistence allowances for each day they are on foreign trips.

The Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) is mandated to set and regularly review remunerations and benefits accorded state officials under principles stipulated in Article 230(5) of the constitution and section 12 of the SRC Act, 2011.

The amount of allowances paid varies depending on the destination.

In the most recent circular approved by SRC on Monday 7, August, state officers in grade F4 receive a minimum of $575 (KSh 86,773) when visiting Afghanistan, and a maximum of $1297 (KSh 195,730) for foreign trips to Singapore.

The allowances paid for foreign trips are paid in dollars, which has caused concern, considering the depreciation of the Kenyan Shilling against the dollar.

Based on the circular, other foreign trips in which state officers in job grade F4 receive more than KSh 150,000 based on the market currency conversion rates include: Iraq $1245, Israel $1105, Japan $1111, Kuwait $1162, Lebanon $1077, Liechtenstein $1111, Monaco $1100, Surinam $1058, Turkey $1037.

For foreign trips within countries in East Africa, a grade F4 state official is paid a daily subsistence allowance of $820 (KSh 123,943) in DRC Congo, $809 (KSh 122,280) in Ethiopia, $719 (108,676) in South Sudan, $663 (KSh 100,212) in Tanzania and $677 (KSh 102,328) in Uganda.

