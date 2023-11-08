Wednesday, November 8, 2023 – President William Ruto has responded rudely to a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Member of Parliament who asked him to reduce the high cost of living because millions of Kenyans are suffering.

The over 200 UDA MPs had gathered at State House on Tuesday and they pleaded with the Head of state to reduce the cost of living because he is losing popularity in the areas that elected him into office.

But arrogant Ruto told the MPs that the rising fuel prices, coupled with a high cost of living, have been caused by external factors beyond his control.

Ruto told the lawmakers that the fuel problems in the country were driven by global factors beyond his control.

He dismissed the possibility of bringing back the subsidies that characterized former president Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration, arguing that the fuel stabilization fund was a short-term solution to the problem.

The Kenyan DAILY POST