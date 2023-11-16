

Thursday November 16, 2023 – Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna found himself in unfamiliar territory yesterday after he was forced to withdraw remarks that he had made about President William Ruto.

The Senator had on Tuesday criticised President William Ruto’s 2023 State of the Nation address claiming that large parts of the speech were inaccurate including a remark on WiFi installation across the country.

When he made the remarks, Senate Speaker Amason Kingi ordered the lawmaker to substantiate which was not immediately possible. As such, he was directed to ensure he did so on Wednesday.

However, the Senator was not able to substantiate the remarks which ended in him withdrawing the remarks.

”My idea of substantiation was to prepare sworn affidavits by traders in those markets to demonstrate that in fact, those WiFi hotspots don’t work.”

”Because of the time that it is taking to produce those affidavits, I want to withdraw that remark,” Sifuna submitted.

However, the ODM Senator emphasised that he had not fully backed down, and in the event he gathered the necessary evidence, he would make the remarks again.

”So that in the event that I have the affidavits ready, I would be ready to make that assertion again,” he added.

This comes after another ODM MP, Ken Chonga, was thrown out of Parliament on Tuesday for what Deputy Speaker Gladys Shollei described as using unparliamentary language.

Chonga had also accused the Kenya Kwanza Government of failing to fulfill its promises and poked holes into President William Ruto’s State of the Nation Address.

The Kenyan DAILY POST