Friday, November 24, 2023 – Details have emerged over how former Prime Minister Raila Odinga assisted his ardent fan, Nuru Okanga, to excel in the just released Kenya Certificate for Primary Education (KCPE) results.

Okanga who did his KCPE at Mumias Muslim Primary School in Kakamega County scored 401 marks.

Okanga said he performed well because of the encouragement he got from former Prime Minister Raila Odinga who is his idol.

He said Raila Odinga has already congratulated him and sent him money to celebrate with his family for excelling in KCPE.

“Raila Odinga has sent me much money. On that, I cannot lie in front of the cameras. He sent me a good amount of money and told me to go and buy a cow and hold a great feast to celebrate my success, and I am planning to travel home to celebrate with my people,” Okanga stated.

Okanga further recounted his tough childhood and could not be thankful enough for the milestone that had put him in the limelight.

“I had dropped out of school at Standard Three. My dad, who had many wives, died when I was six years old. My mother was unable to continue paying my fees. I did not have a uniform or books,” Okanga recounted.

