Thursday, November 2, 2023 – Public Service Cabinet Secretary, Moses Kuria, has mocked Mt Kenya residents following the impeachment of Meru County Governor, Kawira Mwangaza, last week.

Meru County Assembly impeached Mwangaza over what they termed as gross misconduct and termed Meru County as a family affair.

Kuria, who is on record defending Mwangaza, wondered why the Mt Kenya region loves impeaching governors.

He said that unless impeachments solely depend on a region’s climatic conditions, it is time they let other regions do so in the spirit of “inclusivity and diversity”.

He gave examples of how former Kiambu County governor, Ferdinand Waititu and former Nairobi governor, Mike Sonko were impeached and wondered why this doesn’t happen in other regions.

“In the last term, Kiambu County from Mt Kenya region made history by becoming the first county to successfully impeach a Governor. In this term Meru County In Mt Kenya region is determined to become the first County to successfully impeach the Governor,” Kuria said.

“Unless impeachment has something to do with the soils, altitude or climatic conditions, it is necessary for Mt Kenya region to allow other regions to impeach their Governors in the spirit of inclusivity, diversity and national cohesion. My two Cents,” Kuria added.

