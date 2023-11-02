Thursday, November 2, 2023 – President William Ruto on Tuesday organized a state banquet in honour of visiting Royal couple, King Charles III, who arrived in the country on Monday.

The banquet was attended by 350 guests who were invited by either the Kenya or British government.

During his speech at State House Nairobi, King Charles III explained that his first visit to Kenya was in 1971 along with his sister who is a princess.

King Charles said during his visit, he had a chance to meet with late former President Mzee Jomo Kenyatta, whom he described as a towering statesman who inspired such great admiration, affection and respect.

“50 years later, it was here inside Mount Kenya that my son Prince of Wales proposed to his wife, now my beloved daughter-in-law.

“For my part, I recall as if it were yesterday my first visit to Kenya in 1971 with my sister the Princess.

“It was some of the younger then and I can well remember the meeting I had with President Jomo Kenyatta, a towering statesman who inspired such great admiration, affection and respect,” King Charles III stated.

Mzee Kenyatta was the first President of Kenya and Uhuru Kenyatta, his son, was the fourth President of Kenya.

The Kenyan DAILY POST