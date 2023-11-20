Monday, November 20, 2023 – Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir encountered a hostile welcome in Bomet County yesterday after he was heckled by a disapproving crowd during an event attended by President William Ruto.

The incident unfolded during a church service in Sotik, where the audience refused to remain calm and effectively halted Chirchir’s address.

Despite his attempts to speak, the crowd’s loud chants rendered Chirchir’s speech inaudible.

Bomet Governor Hillary Barchok, serving as the emcee, had to intervene to restore order and rescue the Cabinet Secretary from the tumultuous reception.

“Thank you so much, Your Excellency, thank you for coming to pray with us today here in Sotik, it’s like home for me. As far as the electricity situation goes, we are going to fix it,” the CS stated in his short speech.

However, the crowd shouted, asking him to sit down.

The residents were angered by the frequent blackouts which have made it difficult to consistently carry out their operations.

When he took to the stage, President William Ruto assured the residents that the matter would be sorted.

The Head of State vowed to ensure all parts of the country have reliable power supply.

CS Chirchir had been on the receiving end of complaints from Kenyans angered by the rising cost of power exacerbated by frequent power outages.

In the past few months, Kenyans have called out the current administration for failing to fulfill its promises.

In early November, Ruto was heckled in Mombasa as residents called on him to reduce the cost of living, including lowering fuel prices.

The Kenyan DAILY POST