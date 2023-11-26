Sunday, November 26, 2023 – President William Ruto’s chief economic advisor, Dr. David Ndii, has blasted Kenyans who have been accusing him of misleading the Head of state on economic matters.

In a social media post on Saturday, Ndii accused Kenyans of being deaf after one of the netizens accused him of misleading the president.

The netizen identified as Nyakundi implied that Ndii had failed in his duties and was misleading the country as the economy appeared to be limping.

“Senior, don’t you see you lie to us? You have failed in this job,” he tweeted.

Seemingly irked, Ndii told off the Kenyan, suggesting that measures were underway to turn around the economy.

The Oxford-trained economist was categorical that the economy would not be transformed overnight.

“Ni maskio hamna ama ni nini? We are implementing the solution. It is called structural adjustment, IMF programme, austerity, call it what you like. It is painful.

“There are still plenty of people who lived through the last one in the early 90s. Ask them. Choices consequences,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST