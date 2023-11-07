Tuesday, November 7, 2023 – Mbita Member of Parliament, Millie Odhiambo, has revealed how a woman abused her on social media for refusing to loan her Sh 10,000.

The woman identified as Maryline approached the lawmaker to seek help as regards her fare back to work.

She asked the vocal ODM legislator for Sh 10,000 and she didn’t even say when she would refund the money.

“I am supposed to report back to work today and I kindly request you from the bottom of my heart to support me with 10k to travel this morning so I can report back to work today.

“This will also help to sustain me as my finances are now nonexistent. Thank you and be richly blessed as you purpose to support me.

“Have a great day,” the woman in need texted Millie.

Unable to give the needed help at that particular time, Millie turned down Maryline’s request but consoled her with a message of goodwill.

“Hello. Sorry will not be in a position to this time due to prior commitments but wish you the best,” the MP precisely said.

Unsatisfied by the response, Maryline faulted her area MP for turning down her request yet she had been seen helping in fundraisers.

“Every weekend you must go to fundraisers in other counties when you people are lacking Ksh 500 fare. Definitely, God sees You. You will not hear me asking for your help again. Your Day is coming,” the woman told the MP.

