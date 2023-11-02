Thursday, November 2, 2023 – Aspiring city politician Nashon Otieno alias Kuja Biro is in police custody after he was arrested for kidnapping and robbing a foreign couple of over Ksh 13.5 million.

Otieno and his gang lured the couple into the country on pretense that they were in a position to sell them gold.

The couple was kidnaped, beaten, and robbed of $60,000 they had carried in cash and jewelleries valued at over $30,000.

The victims were then dumped in Nairobi CBD where they were rescued by Good Samaritans and taken to the hospital.

Last month, the suspected gold fraudster stormed his village for a burial in a fleet of guzzlers.

He uses proceeds of crime to carry out philanthropic activities.

He had already declared interest in the Langata MP Seat in 2027.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.