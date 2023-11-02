Thursday, November 2, 2023 – Former Mungiki Leader Maina Njenga has broken his silence over his involvement in anti-government protests early this year which were called by Azimio Leader Raila Odinga.

Speaking during an interview, Maina Njenga spilled the beans on what he did for Raila during the protests.

According to Njenga, Raila called to ask him for his take on the turnaround of events shortly after President William Ruto was sworn in.

At the time, Njenga advised Raila to deny the election results and call for demonstrations, and upon mutual agreement, the Opposition made him Director of Operations for the nationwide demonstrations.

In his capacity as the director, Njenga says he organized more than 1,000 demonstrators at Kamukunji until the opposition chief was unable to access the Nairobi Central Business District (CBD).

“After William Ruto was sworn into office, Baba (Raila) called and asked me my take on the turnaround of events. I told him things didn’t go well.

“We had a meeting and I advised Raila we deny the election results and start demonstrations. We started demonstrations and I was made Director of Operations. I organized more than 1000 demonstrators at Kamukunji until Raila was unable to access Nairobi CBD,” he said.

This explains why Ruto’s government, especially Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, was jittery about Maina Njenga so much so that he started using the police to terrorize him.

