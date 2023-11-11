Saturday, November 11, 2023 – Two rogue city council askaris dressed in their official uniforms were secretly filmed collecting a bribe from a hawker in Nairobi Central Business District (CBD).

In the video, the corrupt askaris are seen confiscating the hawker’s goods as they negotiate for a bribe.

A brief conversation ensues as they negotiate for a bribe.

Her goods are released as soon as she hands over the bribe to the Askaris.

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has banned hawking in the Nairobi Central Business District, giving rogue askaris a chance to solicit bribes from hawkers so as to allow them to continue hawking.

Watch the video

The Kenyan DAILY POST.