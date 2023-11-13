Monday, November 13, 2023 – Secret Service agents assigned to protect US President Joe Biden’s granddaughter, Naomi Biden opened fire late Sunday on a group of people attempting to break into an unmarked Secret Service car in Washington, DC, officials said.

“On Nov. 12 around 11:58 p.m. in the Georgetown neighborhood of Washington, DC, Secret Service agents encountered possibly three individuals breaking a window on a parked and unoccupied government vehicle,” the agency’s spokesman, Anthony Guglielmi, said in a statement.

“During this encounter, a federal agent discharged a service weapon and it is believed no one was struck. The offenders immediately fled the scene in a red vehicle and a regional lookout was issued to supporting units. There was no threat to any protectees and the incident is being investigated by the DC Metropolitan Police Department and the Secret Service.”

Agents protecting Naomi Biden were out with the 29-year-old in the Georgetown neighborhood late Sunday when they caught three people attempting to break into a parked, unmarked Secret Service vehicle in the area, a law enforcement official told the Associated Press.

Washington DC, the USA’s capital has seen a drastic rise in carjackings and car thefts this year. In the past year, police have received reports of more than 750 carjackings and over 6,000 stolen vehicles.