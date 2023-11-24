Friday, November 24, 2023 – An Arkansas middle school teacher has been accused of soliciting nude photos from her 14-year-old male student through Snapchat.

The teacher, Kaytlann Barnes, 30, from Booneville Junior High School, was arrested at her home in Fort Smith last week and charged with child sex felonies.

The teacher is accused of sending the boy sexually explicit photos through the app to a student and directing him to send some back to her.

Court records obtained by KATV reveal Barnes sent several photos and a video ‘purposefully exposing her sex organs’.

She then requested video the student back to ‘arouse or gratify her sexual desires,’ according to the filings.

The exchange took place over the course of two nights whilst each were at their respective homes, the documents state.

Barnes was charged with sexual indecency with a child; producing, directing, or promoting a sexual performance by a child; unlawful use of a communication device; and computer child pornography.

She has been sacked from her role at the school and is no longer employed by the Boonville Public Schools district, police confirmed.

She was detained and subsequently released from Logan County Detention Center on a $25,000 bond on Monday.

In a statement, Logan County Sheriff Jason W. Massey said: ‘We thank the Arkansas State Police, the Booneville Public Schools, and the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for their assistance in this investigation.’