Tuesday, November 28, 2023 – A source has revealed to Tea Master Edgar Obare why Bonfire Adventures CEO, Sarah Kabu, doesn’t see eye to eye with Esther Njoroge, the CEO of Bountiful Safaris.

Esther was a former staff at Bonfire Adventures.

Sarah Kabu kicked her out of her company after finding out that she was having an affair with her husband, Simon.

At one time, Sarah reportedly busted Esther simulating sex with Simon in his office.

She opened a rival company after Sarah fired her, only for Sarah to discover that she had been stealing millions of money from her company.

