Saturday, November 25, 2023 – Samidoh’s estranged wife, Edday Nderitu, has defended her cousin, Bernice Saroni, against claims that she incited her to leave the Mugithi singer and relocate to the United States of America with their kids.

Edday thanked Bernice for saving her life and hinted that she contemplated taking her own life, following the publicized drama between her, Karen Nyamu, and Samidoh.

Edday noted that were it not for Bernice, she could be dead.

She also revealed that the endless public dramas had started affecting their teenage daughter and if she continued staying in the toxic marriage, their daughter could be in rehab by now.

“May God bless you girl for whatever you did to me and my kids. It’s something that I can’t even explain. My daughter angekua rehab mimi nikiwa 6ft under,” Edday wrote.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.