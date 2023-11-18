Saturday, November 18, 2023 – Kileleshwa Ward MCA, Robert Alai, has asked the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to investigate some senior Nairobi county officials who are globe-trotting using taxpayers’ money.

In a post on Saturday, Alai said some county officials in groups of five or six, have been going on multiple trips per month.

This is despite the County grappling with poor financial standing.

The MCA was appalled that County Executive Committee (CEC) members, chief officers, and directors went on foreign trips frequently and without accountability.

He called on the EACC to intervene and save taxpayers’ money urgently.

“This was just two months to the end of the 2022–2023 financial year.”

“A category of employees in Nairobi are barely in the country.”

“They change their clothes when they arrive at the airport and board the next flight to another country or, even worse, the same country they are from,” Alai stated.

The ODM lawmaker was disappointed that these trips were going on unabated at a time when the County was operating on overdrafts from banks.

“Why would one take a loan of over Sh 1 billion that would attract an interest rate of Sh 50 million and still allow such expenditure of taxpayers’ money,” Alai said in an apparent criticism of Governor Johnson Sakaja’s regime.

The Kenyan DAILY POST