Thursday, November 23, 2023 – Safaricom PLC has been ranked the third best employer in Africa by the Forbes annual list of the World’s Best Employers.

The Forbes list listed South Africa’s ABSA as the best employer in Africa followed by Standard Bank.

Safaricom, which is listed on the Nairobi Securities Exchange, is the most profitable in the region. It has 5,500 staff.

The company is the region’s most profitable firm having recorded a net profit of Sh34.2 billion ($223.97 million) in the six months to September.

In 2018, Forbes Business magazine named Safaricom the best employer in Africa and 67th in the world in a ranking of 500 publicly traded companies from 60 countries.

The second-best employer in 2018 ranking was Naspers at position 224 globally, followed by First Rand (432) and Sanlam (457) all from South Africa.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.