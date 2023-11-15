

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 – Rapper Oladipupo Olabode Oladimenji aka Oladips has died.

The singer’s death was announced by his management in a statement released on his IG page this morning November 15.

The singer is said to have been ill for a while. Yesterday, a video of him being rushed to the hospital was shared online.

In the statement released, the management pointed that he had been battling with some issues for more than two years.

The statement mention that he died on Thursday, November 14 at exactly 10.14pm. His cause of death is yet unknown.

He was 28 years old.

May his soul rest in peace, Amen.

See the statement from his management below