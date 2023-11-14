Tuesday, November 14, 2023 – The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) is in mourning following the sudden death of a nominated Member of the County Assembly, Godliver Omondi.

In a statement shared on the X app, ODM mourned the MCA for Kholera Ward, Mutungu Constituency in Kakamega County, as a dedicated member of the party.

“It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing on of Hon. Godliver Omondi, a former ODM Nominated Senator and MCA Kholera Ward in Matungu Constituency,” read part of a statement by ODM.

The MCA was also mourned by Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa, who gave a brief summary of her life before death. According to the governor, Godliver passed away while receiving treatment at the Aga Khan Hospital Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in Kisumu.

Godliver was rushed to ICU after her condition worsened a few hours after she was admitted to the hospital.

After relentless efforts by the doctors to treat her, Godliver succumbed and was on Monday confirmed dead.

“Hon. Godliver, who has lived a healthy life until her demise was admitted at Aga Khan Hospital Kisumu after falling sick on Saturday,” noted the governor in a statement.

“I have learned with deep shock the death of Honourable Godliver Omondi, Nominated Member of Kakamega County Assembly,” read part of a statement by Governor Barasa.

“On my behalf and on behalf of Members of the County Assembly, Staff of the County Government of Kakamega, and the residents, I send our deepest sympathies to Hon. Godliver Omondi’s family and pray that the Almighty God grants you all the strength to endure this loss,” he added.

According to Barasa, Godliver will be remembered for brilliantly unseating the premier representative of Kholera Ward to become the first and only woman to be elected in Matungu Sub-County since the inception of devolution in Kenya.

“Legislatively, she has always championed the interests of the people of Kakamega County, moreso women, youth, and people with disabilities,” Barasa noted.

Godliver’s burial date is yet to be confirmed.

