Tuesday, November 7, 2023 – African movie fans has been thrown into mourning as an Actor in the film industry, Natty Bruce Idigbogu, has died.
His demise was announced in social media by lecturer and journalist, Shaibu Husseini.
The cause of his death is yet to be ascertained.
May his soul rest in peace, Amen
