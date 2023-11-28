Tuesday, November 28, 2023 – About a week ago, social media activist, Simon Mwangi Muthiora, posted photos of a missing young man identified as Anthony Mwenda Njiru alias, Tony Marcus.

Tony went missing on November 18 and was last seen in Utawala.

His family circulated his photos on social media, hoping to find him.

Unfortunately, the missing young man was found murdered.

Police have launched investigations to unravel his murder.

May his soul rest in peace.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.