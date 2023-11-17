Friday, November 17, 2023 – Digital strategist and blogger Dennis Itumbi found himself on the receiving end after linking ODM leader Raila Odinga to shady oil deals.

This came hours after Raila issued a strong statement accusing the Kenya Kwanza government leaders of making fuel expensive for their own benefit.

Taking to his Facebook page, Itumbi claimed that the ODM leader was bitter because his company had lost business after President William Ruto’s administration opted for a government-to-government deal.

Itumbi claimed the Odinga family had an interest in the oil business, which is why he criticized the government’s decision.

“Former PM Raila Odinga’s family has an interest in the oil business. During the Handshake period, they kicked out a key ally from one of the oil companies, and now they are fully in control.”

“The G-to-G deal gave Kenya a great deal but denied the Odinga’s massive profit they used to bag in the Open Tender System,” Itumbi said.

However, commenting on the statement by Itumbi, most Kenyans dismissed his claims, terming them irresponsible.

According to most Kenyans, the claims by Itumbi were just part of the government’s strategy to evade the fact that the cost of fuel was high.

Some suggested that Raila should be allowed to import fuel if that would save Kenyans from the current fuel price crisis.

