Tuesday, November 28, 2023 – President William Ruto’s son, George, was spotted at Westside Mall in Nakuru with a pretty lady said to be his girlfriend.
George was seen chilling in the parking lot with the beautiful lady.
It is alleged that they had gone to the mall for shopping.
He was dressed in an oversized t-shirt and baggy trousers.
George is the youngest son of President William Ruto.
He prefers to keep his life under wraps, unlike his sister Charlene.
See photos.
