Wednesday, November 22, 2023 – Principal Secretary, State Department for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development, Susan Auma Mang’eni, has offered to help the hawker whose groundnuts were poured in the streets by Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja’s goons.

In a statement, Mang’eni asked Kenyans to aid her in tracing the street vendor whose stock was destroyed by Nairobi County askaris, popularly known as kanjos.

At the same time, she condemned the incident and urged Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja to launch a crackdown to weed out rogue askaris.

“Dear compatriots, I implore your assistance in locating this hustler whose endeavors and livelihoods have been detrimentally impacted,” she stated.

The PS also implored Sakaja to integrate and formalise micro and small enterprises and secure operational zones for them.

According to PS Auma, creating a conducive environment for SMEs was key to nurturing young entrepreneurs for the country’s good.

“Effective leadership necessitates the provision of guidance and viable alternatives. Let us champion the significance of small businesses in pursuit of delivering the plan,” she added.

Comedian turned activist Eric Omondi also reached out to the young man who broke down after crossing paths with the kanjos.

“When they destroy, we rebuild. I am looking for this boy. But remember, our time is coming,” Omondi, who heightened his philanthropy works after the August 2022 elections, stated.

The online viral video depicting the hawker crying uncontrollably after the askaris destroyed his stock elicited mixed reactions.

In the video, the groundnut seller was pictured seeking solace in the arms of a wellwisher while staring at the goods spread across the street.

A section of Kenyans joined PS Auma in condemning the behaviour of the county officials and the motive that fuelled them to jeopardize the hawker’s livelihood.

