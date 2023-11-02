Thursday, November 2, 2023 – One of the close confidants of President William Ruto has poured scorn on the ongoing bipartisan talks at the Bomas of Kenya, terming them as a total waste of time and taxpayer’s money.

Appearing on Jeff Koinange Live (JKL) on Citizen TV on Wednesday, Molo Member of Parliament, Kuria Kimani, said the talks will yield nothing since no law can be made at the Bomas of Kenya.

“I find them a complete waste of time and resources. If you look at the people leading this conversation, these are the senior ones who serve in Parliament. These are people who were members of the House Business Committee,” Kuria said.

He advised the committee, co-chaired by Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wah and Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, to take the conversation to Parliament.

“All they need to do is whatever they are speaking in Bomas of Kenya, just bring it to Parliament, prioritise it with the House Business Committee, bring it to the floor of the House, quip it to members across the political divide, and then we support the agenda,” Kuria explained.

The bipartisan talks are the initiative of President William Ruto and opposition leader Raila Odinga to bring peace to the country after the disputed 2022 presidential election.

The Kenyan DAILY POST