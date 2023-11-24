Friday, November 24, 2023 – Tana River County Senator, Danson Mungatana has urged former President Uhuru Kenyatta to retire from politics completely like late former Presidents Daniel Moi and Mwai Kibaki.

In an interview with one of the local dailies on Thursday, Mungatana criticized the recent re-emergence of former President Uhuru Kenyatta into the political arena, questioning the timing and content of his statements.

“I had basically forgotten about this gentleman, and no one was talking about him,” Mungatana remarked.

He went on to suggest that Kenyatta should retire in a dignified manner and refrain from engaging in current political debates.

“When Moi retired in dignity back in Kabarak, Moi would surface when there was a nationally significant service, and Kibaki in kind. Kenyatta should retire in a respectable manner and stop saying he is being blamed by the current regime. He should just remain silent because it is not necessary for him to engage at this level,” asserted the Senator.

Mungatana further questioned the motivation behind Kenyatta’s sudden return to the political scene, speculating on the former president’s attempt to divert attention.

“Why can’t he just relax and carry himself in dignified silence like his predecessor?” the senator pondered.

The Kenyan DAILY POST