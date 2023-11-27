Monday, November 27, 2023 – The Government of President William Ruto has put up 11 key parastatals for sale as the appetite for more money grows.

Among the parastatals to be sold through the privatization program include; Kenya Literature Bureau (KLB), Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), National Oil Corporation (NOC), Kenya Seed Company Limited, Mwea Rice Mills, and Western Kenya Rice Mills Limited.

Others include Kenya Pipeline Company, New Kenya Cooperative Creameries, Kenya Vehicle Manufacturers Limited, Rivatex East Africa Limited, and Numerical Machining Complex.

In a dispatch, the government revealed that one of the reasons it was selling the Kenya Literature Bureau and KICC was because the two parastatals needed to be incorporated into limited companies.

On the other hand, NOC is being privatized largely because of poor performance after perennially posting huge losses.

The government is also looking to dispense with the corporation because of negative working capital and low liquidity.

Kenya Seed Company chaired by former Kirinyaga Woman Representative Purity Ngirici was identified as a profitable and mature industry that was ready to be sold to the private sector.

Other companies that were identified as mature hence necessitating a sale included; Mwea and Western Kenya rice mills, and Kenya Vehicle Manufacturers Limited.

In the divesting blueprint, the government further revealed it was looking to offload the New Kenya Cooperative Creameries because the company has huge potential since it had already exhibited cyclical performance.

Apparel-making company Rivatex was earmarked for sale in a bid to attract private sector capital and expertise due to its loss-making.

The government announced that one of the reasons Kenya Pipeline was being sold was due to monopolistic characteristics evidenced by a lack of competition in the market.

