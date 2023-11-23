Thursday, November 23, 2023 – The Government of President William Ruto, through the Ministry of Health, has warned Kenyans to brace themselves for potential food shortages and disease outbreaks during the current El Nino period.

In an advisory to Kenyans, Health Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni Muriuki stated that floods were disrupting food production and submerging crops, potentially leading to reduced food availability and low dietary diversity.

The PS also warned of potential outbreaks of both waterborne and vector-borne diseases such as Rift Valley Haemorrhagic fever, Dengue fever, Chikungunya, and Malaria.

“Immediate medical attention is recommended at the nearest health facility for symptoms of waterborne diseases or any health concerns,” the Ministry noted.

Kenyans were also warned against overcrowding in displacement camps, noting that it may further elevate the risk of upper respiratory tract infections, vaccine-preventable diseases such as measles due to accessibility barriers, and poor disposal of human waste, increasing the risk of Diarrhoeal diseases.

According to the Ministry of Health, the inaccessibility of health facilities caused by floodwaters and damaged roads, among other infrastructure, heavily impacted the delivery of crucial healthcare services.

In the advisory, Kenyans were urged to maintain strict adherence to sanitation and hygiene practices, including frequent handwashing and proper waste disposal.

The Ministry of Health announced that it collaborated with county governments and partners to implement a comprehensive response plan focusing on vulnerable areas within the health system.

Among them was the activation of the National Public Health Emergency Operations Centres and County Emergency Operation Centres to offer aid during the El Nino periods.

