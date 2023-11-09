Thursday, November 9, 2023 – The government through the State Department of Diaspora Affairs on Wednesday admitted that the citizenship fee hikes were done by error.

Diaspora Affairs Permanent Secretary Roseline Njogu stated that a Gazette Notice published on November 7, was partly inaccurate.

In the Gazette notice, the Interior Ministry had raised the permanent residence fee for children of Kenyan citizens born outside Kenya to Ksh1 million and an issuance fee of Ksh200,000.

“As per the Constitution, a child whose mother or father is a Kenyan Citizen is a citizen by birth. They do not need to apply for permanent residency,” Njogu stated.

Njogu stated that the individuals did not have to pay a Ksh1.2 million fee but could acquire citizenship documents through the nearest Kenyan Embassy.

She added that her consultations with Immigration and Citizen Services PS Julius Bitok had revealed that the permanent residence fees for children of Kenyan citizens were entered in error.

“This fee applies to children of foreigners seeking permanent residence. Measures to rectify the Gazette notice have already been taken,” she added.

The increment of the fees caused an uproar from leaders and members of the public who remarked that the increase was unwarranted.

Kimilili Member of Parliament Didmus Barasa castigated Ruto’s government, noting that it was out of touch with citizens.

Barasa, who was elected through the ruling party United Democratic Alliance (UDA), noted that the government was being dishonest.

“These characters seem power drunk, eating taxes with a big spoon, wearing the most expensive designer shoes and vomiting remnants on Kenyans who walk barefeet,” the MP stated.

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino pleaded with President William Ruto to not oppress Kenyans who voted for him.

