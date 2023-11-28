Tuesday, November 28, 2023 – The government of President William Ruto has moved to justify the move to sell Kenyatta International Convention Center (KICC) amid uproar from members of the public.

In a detailed privatisation programme, Ruto, through National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Njunguna Ndungu, detailed that the move to sell the iconic facility built in 1973 was informed by competition from privately owned facilities and a revenue collection strategy.

Treasury explained that KICC was currently competing with other private companies that were offering services both on the national and international stage.

Privatisation, therefore, will make the state-owned facility sufficient and competitive.

According to the government, KICC was unveiled to offer space for national and international meetings, conferences, and exhibitions, as well as to promote trade.

“KICC operates in a mature and competitive market sector with other private sector players offering similar services locally and regionally,” read the statement in part.

“Privatisation of KICC will generate additional revenue for the government and reduce the demand for exchequer support,” the communique added.

A section of Kenyans sought clarity on why the government sought to privatize the facility, yet it was widely considered a national monument.

Further, concerned stakeholders alleged that the move to sell KICC was politically instigated, considering that it recorded good performance in terms of finances and management in recent years, as per Treasury documents.

Other corporations listed for privatization include Kenya Literature Bureau (KLB), National Oil Corporation of Kenya (NOCK), Kenya Seed Company Limited, Mwea Rice Mills, and Western Kenya Rice Mills Ltd.

Kenya Pipeline Company, New Kenya Co-operative Creameries, New Kenya Co-operative Creameries, and Rivatex East Africa Limited were also included on the list.

