Thursday, November 2, 2023 – Kenya’s Agriculture and Food Authority (AFA) has banned the export of avocados in a move that could hit hard farmers minting millions in the business.

AFA stated in a notice that the decision was made to allow avocados to mature.

The directive affects Hass, Pinkerton, Fuerte, and Jumbo avocado varieties which are mostly produced for export.

“Following the findings of the survey, we hereby notify the Kenyan avocado stakeholders that the closing of Hass, Pinkerton, Fuerte, and Jumbo harvesting season and export by sea for the 2023/2024 fiscal year shall be in force with effect from November 3, 2023,” AFA Director-General Willis Audi stated.

The ban only covers avocados exported via the sea, meaning the agency will permit air shipments.

Kenya is among the top producers of the fruit in Africa and exports to China, France, Spain, Turkey, UAE, and the European Union.

The country exports about 20,000 metric tons of avocado annually with China being the largest market.

The new directive will not affect fruits coming from other East African markets.

The agency will put in place measures to trace fruits exported by air to ensure no premature shipment which could lead to suspension in foreign markets.

“Export clearance (including fruit consignments from the EAC region) shall be granted for air shipment, subject to inspection by the Directorate. Traceability information will be required for all consignments,” the agency noted.

According to AFA, harvesting of premature fruits has in the past affected the country’s reputation in foreign markets.

Farmers and exporters have to comply with strict rules to access the Chinese and European markets, which local regulators should impose or risk being blacklisted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST