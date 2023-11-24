Friday, November 24, 2023 – Central Organisation of Trade Unions-Kenya (COTU-K) Secretary General Francis Atwoli has made leadership changes to the organization.

In a statement, Atwoli announced the election of Rev. Joel Kandie Chebii as the new Chairman General of the workers’ body.

He noted that Rev. Kandie has served COTU for the past four decades and presently holds the position of General Secretary of the Tiles and Textiles Union.

Rev. Kandie’s election by the COTU Executive Board follows the death of long-serving Chairman General Rajabu Wellington Mwondi while undergoing treatment at the Aga Khan Hospital in Kisumu in August this year.

Similarly, Atwoli announced that Wycliffe Nyamwatta, who has served on COTU’s board for two decades, was also elected the 2nd Vice Chairman General of the trade union.

He went ahead to urge the newly elected officials to continue championing the improvement of Kenyan workers’ rights and well-being.

“Stability is key to any organization and, as COTU (K), we shall continue ensuring that the Union is united and stable so as to serve Kenyan workers,” he said.

