Thursday, November 30, 2023 – President William Ruto’s infectious charm, coupled with his oratory skills seems to be working.

This is after the entire African continent selected him to represent it at the world summit.

Ruto will be flying to Dubai for the much-awaited 28th Conference of the Parties of the UNFCCC (COP 28).

A statement released by State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed indicated that Ruto will deliver a statement on behalf of all African presidents.

Among the key issues he will touch on is the continent’s priorities as per the historic African Leaders Nairobi Declaration adopted at the inaugural Africa Climate Summit held in Nairobi in September 2023.

Mohamed further noted that Ruto advocates for comprehensive financial reforms, emphasizing the need to align international financial institutions, including the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), with Africa’s developmental context and climate goals in order to achieve the vision.

While at the event, Ruto will also spearhead the launch of the Africa Green Industrialisation Initiative (AGII) as well as advocate for a new framework on Climate Finance.

The objective of the AGII implement the Nairobi Declaration, where African leaders committed to a green and inclusive growth path, harnessing the continent’s potential.

The implementation includes hyperscaling green businesses and industries in Africa as well as promoting Climate Change mitigation and adaptation while fostering substantial economic growth and job creation on the continent.

Ruto also aims to establish a new climate finance framework by presenting Africa’s perspective on international financial architecture reform.

He also hopes to witness the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and investment deals for significant investments in Kenya’s green manufacturing.

