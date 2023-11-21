Tuesday, November 21, 2023 – President William Ruto’s administration is not about to stop blaming former President Uhuru Kenyatta for every failure in the Kenya Kwanza Government.

This is after Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC) member Johnson Muthama also blamed Uhuru for making their lives difficult.

Speaking yesterday, the former Machakos Senator alleged that civil servants are spending their money to finance government programmes thanks to Uhuru’s blunder.

He noted that senior officials at the commission and in Parliament were fuelling the government vehicles from their own pockets as a result of mistakes by the former regime.

He gave an instance where he purchased fuel at Ksh20,000 and even showcased a receipt to back his claim.

The former United Democratic Alliance (UDA) chairperson attributed the financial difficulties to pending bills left by former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s regime.

In particular, he pointed out that the cost of constructing Bunge Towers, which is set to host offices for Members of Parliament, had doubled since Uhuru’s retirement.

Other Parliament buildings started by the Uhuru regime in Karen Estate were also yet to be completed.

Therefore, he maintained that the past administration needed to explain the fiscal difficulties. According to Muthama, President William Ruto’s allies need to form a commission of inquiry to address the issue.

“Uhuru regime should explain to Kenyans why the cost of constructing Bunge Tower was inflated from Ksh5 billion to almost Ksh10 billion and has not yet been completed to date.

“You people do not know what we are going through as a country. It is not easy. Sometimes we do not even have money to pay our staff and facilitate our drivers. I will show you that I pay for fuel,” he stated while holding receipts from a petrol station.

The Kenyan DAILY POST