Monday, November 6, 2023 – Marsabit Senator Chute Mohamed has described as fraud the housing program being run by his party leader President William Ruto.

The Senator who was speaking on the floor of the Senate Assembly said the program is too costly compared to others in the market.

Chute was addressing a petition by residents of Mombasa who had issues concerning the Buxton Project.

He said the government erred in giving private individuals free land.

“Speaker, this issue of Affordable Housing is a scam. If you look at the government giving land for free, the same government is giving tax-free building materials, same government is giving value added taxes free, and also transferring that land free of charge,” he said.

Chute said the cost of acquiring a Unit from the affordable housing project is higher compared to the market value.

“I don’t know what kind of calculation they are making. You give free government land, which is public land to an individual and then that individual builds properties at an unaffordable price, commercial price?” he posed.

The Senator now wants the president to call off the project, saying it is a scandal in the making.

“If the President can hear me, he should stop all developments purported as being Affordable Housing. There is nothing like Affordable. These are crooks, thieves, and a calculated move to steal from this country,” he said.

“Why am I saying this deal is crooked? Because why should the land owners who are Kenyans be given 10 per cent while the developer gets 90 per cent?” he posed.

