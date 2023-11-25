Saturday, November 25, 2023 – Kenya Kwanza has refused to accept the controversial government-to-government oil deal that President William Ruto signed with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is bad for the country.

This comes even as Uganda and 4 other East African countries cut their oil dealings with Kenya due to Ruto’s G-to-G deal.

Speaking yesterday, Ruto’s economic advisor, David Ndii, claimed that Kenya will reap big from the fallout with the East African countries who opposed its government-to-government (G2G) deal.

In response to queries by Kenyans over the recent move by Uganda to purchase oil from foreign companies directly rather than through Kenyan companies, Ndii explained that most of the oil will still be transported through the Kenyan pipeline.

As an international practice, Ndii added that a tariff charge will be imposed on the transits.

On the other hand, the transit of the oil products will also be recorded as a service export for the country.

“If Uganda and/or any other countries opt to import directly, the products will become transit goods. A transit tariff for the use of the pipeline will apply- this is standard international practice which will now be recorded in our Balance of payments as a service export.”

“That figure is likely to be considerably higher than the financing cost savings,” he expounded.

The response by Ndii came amidst concerns by economists who noted that the move by Uganda and other EAC countries would affect the country economically.

Led by economic expert Mohamed Wehliye, economists advised Ruto to work on a win-win formula for the countries so as not to back out of the Kenyan oil deal.

The Kenyan DAILY POST