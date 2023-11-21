Tuesday, November 21, 2023 – President William Ruto has been sued by Mavoko residents for ordering the demolition of their house and destruction of their property.

Led by Mavoko MP Patrick Makau and activist Boniface Mwangi, the victims of the recent demolitions sued the Ruto-led government seeking compensation.

According to Makau, the demolitions affected over 10,000 individuals in his County, and criticised the manner in which the Head of State handled the situation.

“Those people bought land and were given titles by the same government that demolished them,” he stated.

His suit will succeed his previous calls to the Head of State to explain the reasoning behind demolishing the houses instead of engaging the property owners, some of whom had invested millions, in constructive dialogue to find a solution to the matter.

In his view, Makau argued that instead of demolitions, the government should have asked each of the 10,000 owners to pay a Ksh1 million fee and regularise ownership of their land.

“That would have netted the government 10 billion shillings without causing pain, misery, and depression to the innocent buyers,” he added.

On his part, Mwangi incited Machakos residents to print and circulate pictures of known land fraudsters to protect innocent land buyers.

Ruto on October 13 ordered the revocation of Portland title deeds, the land recovered and transferred to the Export Processing Zones (EPZ) in Athi River.

The Kenyan DAILY POST