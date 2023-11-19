Sunday, November 19, 2023 – One of former President Uhuru Kenyatta‘s lawyers has said William Ruto should start packing his bags at the state house since he will be a one-term president like ex-Liberia President George Manneh Oppong Weah.

Weah who is a former football star and Ballon d’Or winner was defeated by opposition candidate Joseph Boakai and he conceded defeat on Friday.

Commenting on the just concluded Liberian election, lawyer Ndegwa Njiru said President William Ruto will also be a one-term president like George Weah.

“It has happened in LIBERIA in 2023 George Weah ONE TERM… It will happen in Kenya in 2027…Semeni Ruto one term…one term…one term tukisonga”,Njiru wrote on his x platform.

It will be a miracle for President Ruto and his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, to survive in 2027, since they have governed the country like criminals and the country’s economy is still in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The Kenyan DAILY POST