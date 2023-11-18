Saturday, November 18, 2023 – President William Ruto has reacted after former Prime Minister Raila Odinga claimed that the government-to-government oil deal with gulf countries was a scam.

Speaking on Friday evening after a meeting with senior Government officials, Ruto said the g-to-g oil deal was conducted openly and transparently.

The Head of State explained that the deal was necessary to ease the pressure on the Dollar.

He argued that pressure on the Greenback had resulted in an oil shortage in the country.

The President also disclosed that the Government is not a broker in the deal but a mere guarantor for international oil firms to supply the crucial commodity for six months on credit.

“The international oil companies sell fuel directly to oil marketers in Kenya.”

“The entire process is private sector-driven,” he said.

Raila Odinga termed the G to G deal as fake and said on Thursday that Ruto and his men are the only beneficiaries in the deal.

The Kenyan DAILY POST