Friday, November 24, 2023 – President William Ruto has now announced plans to start borrowing loans from Kenyans’ savings.

In a statement, Ruto, who recently acquired Sh2.4 trillion loan from the World Bank and IMF, stated that the move is meant to put an end to expensive external borrowing.

While stressing that Kenya should emulate other countries that accumulate savings, Ruto noted that operating with steady savings would help the government borrow money from Kenyans without having to resort to foreigners.

He also assured Kenyans that his administration will ensure that the current percentage of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) which stands between 8-10 percent will up to 20-25 percent within the next ten years.

“Mpango yetu katika serikali hii ni kuhahikisha ya kwamba savngs as a percentage of GDP which is now at about 8 or 10 percent, we want to move it to 20 or 25 percent in the next ten years, ili msingi wetu kama taifa tue na hazina na akiba yetu ambayo tumeweka. Sahizi tunakopa pesa nyingi kutoka nchi zingine kwa sababu wao walitutangulia kwa kueka akiba.”

“So badala ya sisi kuenda kukopa pesa kutoka watu wengine ambao wameweka akiba tunataka tueke akiba yetu ndio kama serikali inataka kukopa ikope kutoka kwa mama mboga ama kutoka mtu wa boda boda ama mkenya mwengine,” he said.

This comes even as he acknowledged that the country was facing ballooned debts because it did not have savings to lean back on like other countries.

The Kenyan DAILY POST