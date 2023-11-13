Monday, November 13, 2023 – Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina on Sunday claimed that National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula had deleted his name from the Presidential Honours List.

In a statement, Ole Kina explained that he was one of the select leaders in line to be feted by President William Ruto during Jamhuri Day celebrations later on December 12.

Ledama claimed that Wetang’ula removed his name from the list owing to what the Narok Senator described as their frosty relationship with the Kenya Kwanza government.

“For the second time, he has removed my name from the honours list,” the Senator alleged.

“The people of Kenya honour me for my agility and dedication to service. You can use all your ‘powers’ to deny me my right but you can never kill my spirit.”

President William Ruto is expected to award 50 Kenyans for their exemplary service to the country On December 12.

Among the awards that President Ruto is set to award to various categories of Kenyans include; Elder of the Order of the Golden Heart (EGH), Moran of the Order of the Golden Heart (MGH), Chief of the Order of the Burning Spear (CBS) and Order of the Grand Warrior (OGW).

The list is saturated with political leaders drawn from Kenya Kwanza and Azimio coalitions.

Ledama had expected to be feted alongside opposition politicians including; Opiyo Wandayi (National Assembly Minority Leader), Stewart Madzayo (Senate Minority Leader), Senators Edwin Sifuna (Nairobi) and Moses Kajwang’ (Homa Bay).

Ledama has had a frosty relationship with the Kenya Kwanza government after he tried to stop the election of Ruto on August 15 at Bomas of Kenya.

