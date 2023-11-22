Wednesday, November 22, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga may have been right about the oil deal that President William Ruto signed with Saudi Arabia and UAE companies.

This is after four more East African countries abandoned him over hiS oil deal after Raila Odinga’s expose.

Kenya is likely to lose billions of shillings in oil trade after Rwanda, Burundi, South Sudan, and DRC Congo followed Uganda in opposing the oil deal which Ruto has jealously tried to defend.

Uganda already resolved to stop importing fuel through Kenya due to the controversial government-to-government deal between the Kenyan government and Gulf countries that has seen fuel prices increase significantly.

According to a Kenyan oil firm CEO, Rwanda, Burundi, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and South Sudan will soon stop doing oil business with Kenya thanks to Ruto’s deal.

The four countries due to lack of a seaport import most of their petroleum products through Kenya.

It has been revealed that the countries are not happy with Kenya’s government-to-government oil deal as well as the increased taxes levied on fuel.

The increased taxes and levies imposed through the Finance Act 2023, have made fuel expensive in EAC countries importing the product through Kenya.

Tanzania and Sudan are the likely beneficiaries should landlocked East African Countries drop the Port of Mombasa as the entry point of their petroleum products.

Uganda has already indicated that it will use Tanzania to keep its reserve fuel stocks.

The Kenyan DAILY POST