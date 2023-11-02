Thursday, November 2, 2023 – President William Ruto has announced State plans to seize idle land around the country and use it to settle thousands of squatters in the country.

Speaking in Mombasa today, Ruto asked absentee landlords to sell their unused land to the government at the current market value or the State will be forced to buy them off.

Ruto was in the area to launch the upgrading of Bamburi-Mwakirunge – Kaloleni Road.

He explained that the government was looking for ways to ensure all squatters were settled across the country.

“We will deal with absentee landlords, in the budget I approved two months ago there is about Ksh1 billion to pay off these landlords and settle some squatters,” Ruto stated.

According to Ruto, the project will be ongoing for the next five years to ensure unutilized land is issued to the squatters and the owners are paid by the government.

Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir stated that they were in talks with some wealthy individuals to fast-track the plan.

At the same time, Ruto announced that at least 11 landing sites will be established in the coastal region to boost the country’s economy.

“This ocean can generate an annual revenue of approximately Ksh100 billion and we want these young men to get the necessary skills and create employment for themselves,” Ruto stated.

Ruto is in the coastal region for five days and will receive King Charles III and his wife who will be touring the region.

