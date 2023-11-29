Wednesday, November 29, 2023 – President William Ruto has continued with his lies after he claimed that his housing project has created 120,000 jobs in the last 8 months.

Ruto made the revelations on Tuesday after the High Court declared the housing levy as illegal and unconstitutional.

The President who spoke during the International Trade Union Congress (ITUC) Africa Conference on Tuesday expressed confidence that his housing project will continue creating jobs for more Kenyans.

“There are three things I said I would do in my tenure. One is a robust housing programme – not because we are looking for houses but because housing creates millions of jobs. I want to report that in the last eight months, we have created 120,000 jobs from our housing plan,” Ruto said.

Many Kenyans were surprised by Ruto’s claims that he has created 120,000 jobs terming it as another lie of the Kenya Kwanza Alliance regime.

