Friday, November 17, 2023 – President William Ruto has been named in the 2023 TIME 100 Climate list which recognizes global leaders championing Climate Change.

In the inaugural list by global media outlet, TIME, which was released yesterday, Ruto was recognised for championing initiatives aimed at addressing the effects of Climate Change alongside notable leaders such as Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates.

Ruto was categorised in the Climate Defender list.

Notably, his initiatives such as hosting the first-ever Africa Climate Summit brought world leaders together to deliberate on ways of mitigating the effects of Climate Change such as drought.

It was highlighted that the inaugural event also raised finances for Climate Change initiatives.

“William Ruto is the President of Kenya, where he has emerged as a leader in green investment for Africa. Kenya hosted this year’s inaugural Africa Climate Summit, which secured Ksh3.5 trillion (USD 23 billion) in funding for green projects for the continent.”

“As part of Kenya’s efforts to increase electricity access, 80 per cent of the grid is supplied by low-carbon sources,” read the statement in part.

On his part, Ruto welcomed the recognition highlighting why the Climate Change conversation was important to Kenyans and the African continent.

He also highlighted some of his next initiatives in the Climate Change agenda.

Other notable people recognized in the list include the Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Mottley, World Bank President Ajay Banga, and Grammy-winning artist Billie Eilish.

