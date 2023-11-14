Tuesday, November 14, 2023 – President William Ruto has indirectly announced lifting the ban on plastics in the country.

Speaking during the opening of the Third Session of the Inter-Governmental Negotiating Committee on Ending Plastic Pollution in Nairobi, Ruto indicated that the country would move away from the total plastic ban instituted by then President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2017.

According to Ruto, there was the possibility of adopting plastic that was not harmful to the environment.

While addressing the Committee brought together by the United Nations (UN), Ruto stated that this was one of the ways the world would work towards reversing the adverse effects of climate change.

“We call upon producers and innovators to rethink plastic products and packaging to reflect the principles of reuse, refill, repair and repurpose by exploring alternative options such as non-plastic substitutes, alternative plastics and plastic products that do not have negative environmental, health and social impacts,” the Head of State remarked.

While touting environment-friendly plastics and their alternatives, Ruto appealed to investors to set up industries for the products in Africa.

He argued that the continent had natural resources that could be used for planet-friendly alternatives.

“This is an opportunity for African plastic alternative industries to become market leaders and drive economic growth and transformation on our continent,” the President remarked.

Eco-friendly plastics refer to plastics that can be broken down or recycled in a circular fashion and include bioplastics and biodegradable plastics.

Bioplastics are plant-based plastics that are made from starch-based materials such as potatoes or maize and are capable of breaking down naturally.

On the other hand, Biodegradable plastics are made either partially or completely from non-renewable petroleum containing chemical additives that cause them to decompose.

